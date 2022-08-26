Learning The Instructions of God (The Law) Part 9

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Part 9!! This video is on the Law that is in the Torah that God has given to mankind at Mount Sinai. Without it there would be no civilized world. This is a continuation in a series that will show how many still apply to the average person today. Please like, share, and leave a comment! God Bless! Verses that uphold the Law: Romans 3:31, 7:12, 13:8, 2:12-13, 6:1-2, 6:15, 7:12-14, 7:22, 8:1-7, 9:11 Rev 22:14, 12:17 1 John 2:3-4, 3:22-23, 5:2-3, 3:4, 2:29, 3:7 Matt 5:17-18, 7:21-23, 13:39-43, 15:3 1 Corin 7:19 Gal 3:10 Ephes 2:15 1 Timothy 1:8-11 2 Timothy 2:3-5 Hebrews 1:9, 8:10, 10:16-18, 10:28-29, 13:8 2 John 1:5-6 Deut 11:26-28, 10:12-13, 4:2 Psalms 119:7-11, 119:151-152,111:7-8 Acts 21:20, 24:14, 25:8 John 14:15, 14:21, 14:23-24, 15:10 Malachi 3:6 Numbers 23:19 Isaiah 56, 66 Exodus 20 James 1:25, 2:12, 2:18-26 Eccles 12:13