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CovidCare Second Opinion Panel --- Segment -- Distorted vax/case Numbers
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CovidCare Second Opinion Panel --- Segment -- Distorted vax/case Numbers - (Some audio gaps)
The CDC is not the nations super doctor,, they should only be an advisory agency.
COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel -- Sen. Ron Johnson moderates panel discussion with world-renowned doctors and medical experts
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
broadcast has ended
This is the full length 5 hr. video through Rumble..
I don't know if the player loads..
https://trends.gab.com/item/61eee78f867faa0a576fef92 via @getongab
https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
...
The CDC is not the nations super doctor,, they should only be an advisory agency.
COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel -- Sen. Ron Johnson moderates panel discussion with world-renowned doctors and medical experts
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
broadcast has ended
This is the full length 5 hr. video through Rumble..
I don't know if the player loads..
https://trends.gab.com/item/61eee78f867faa0a576fef92 via @getongab
https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
...
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