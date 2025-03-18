All soldiers go through basic training which challenges their physical fitness, provides weapon proficiency and gives them a theoretical knowledge of warfare. They must put their training to use and pull together as a team to secure the victory against an opponent that is actively resisting them.

Christians have an enemy in Satan and he isn’t content to just kill us, he wants to wipe out humanity because we are made in the image of God. Moses went from being an exalted prince of Egypt to a lowly shepherd. God activated him at the burning bush and he was able to put into practice the many things he had learned in his first eighty years on earth.

Joshua was an understudy of Moses but eventually he had to stand on his own and know whether God was truly with him. The prophet Samuel was younger than most when he moved from theory to reality.

The apostle Paul had a life changing experience where everything he knew to be true was turned upside down and a hated Christian showed up to deliver healing and confirm the message he had already heard from God. God will reward the effort we put toward our walk with Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1645.pdf

RLJ-1645 -- APRIL 1, 2018

