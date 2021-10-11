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History teacher's stark warning about the GENOCIDE going on - "PEOPLE NEED TO OPEN THEIR EYES"
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650 views • October 11, 2021
As more and more are being awakened to the GENOCIDE going on around the world, this history teacher lays it all out and states that "People Need To Open Their Eyes".
What's up for Halloween costumes this year?
Watch as the insane criminal Australian PM Scott Morrison is verbally ripped apart.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
What's up for Halloween costumes this year?
Watch as the insane criminal Australian PM Scott Morrison is verbally ripped apart.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
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