Farms Blamed for COVID19 - Brucellosis/False Flag? - SB4453 - "Give Up The Farm"

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Anthony Fauci has published a paper blaming farming and ranching for pandemics, jumping on the UN's Biodiversity agenda, and setting the stage for new Senate Bill 4453, "Food Supply Protection Act of 2020," which codifies the Rockefeller Foundation's takeover of food. After a year of predictive programming about the next deadly pandemic having its genesis in poultry farms, rumors now abound about a deliberate brucellosis infection of our food supply - this could accomplish a number of objectives in the technocratic, transhumanist takeover of food. Christian explores the latest in the #FoodWars.
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