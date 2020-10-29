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10.29.20 SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES
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11 views • October 29, 2020
10-29-20 SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSNG
GEORGETOWN, GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
STARTING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2020 & EVERY TUESDAY AFTER
FROM 9 AM TO 12 NOON ONLY!
PAGE LINK: https://www.gtownhousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/GHA-Housing-Assistance-Application.pdf
THE ABOVE INFO IS ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “SOUTH CAROLINA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/south-carolina-affordable-rentals/
THE VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFO ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/pgYErpQ-foI
LINK FOR FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/31Wa3Ng
***
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link…
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
GEORGETOWN, GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
STARTING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD, 2020 & EVERY TUESDAY AFTER
FROM 9 AM TO 12 NOON ONLY!
PAGE LINK: https://www.gtownhousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/GHA-Housing-Assistance-Application.pdf
THE ABOVE INFO IS ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “SOUTH CAROLINA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/south-carolina-affordable-rentals/
THE VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFO ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/pgYErpQ-foI
LINK FOR FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/31Wa3Ng
***
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link…
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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