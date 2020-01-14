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The *Exoteric* Fundamentals of the the Bible
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3 views • January 14, 2020
The *Exoteric* Fundamentals of the true Walk of Christ. *Relearning Identity* through the details of the Bible, American history, historical literature, World history, archeology, and anthropology.
#Wakeup #TheCaptives #Repent #ReturnToTheLawsOfLife #GatherTogetherNationNotDesired #TheKingdomBoundNomads
Ephesians 5:11
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.
1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
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#Wakeup #TheCaptives #Repent #ReturnToTheLawsOfLife #GatherTogetherNationNotDesired #TheKingdomBoundNomads
Ephesians 5:11
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.
1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Cashapp link
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