'Put Option' Stocks of United Airlines & American Airlines Suspiciously Shorted Just Before 9/11 False Flag



The 'new' video released of United Airlines Flight 175 is NOT news, but the 21 year old knowledge of United Airlines & American Airlines Stocks that were Suspiciously Shorted is a news story. As (((they))) say in the United States criminal government..., who gives a shit.



In the days just prior to the September 11 attacks, large quantities of stock in United and American Airlines were traded by persons with foreknowledge of the upcoming 9/11 attacks.



On 10 September 2001, another uneventful news day, American Airlines’ option volume was 4,516 puts and 748 calls, a ratio of 6:1 on yet another day when by rights these options should have been trading even. No other airline stocks were affected; only United and American were shorted in this fashion.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.