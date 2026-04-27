Our Final Chapter- 76 Years Together, Helena’s Death, and Life After Heartbreak

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The emotional last chapter of Professor Henryk’s extraordinary life memoir. From moving into a full-care retirement community and staying active in their 90s, to battling health issues, tick scares with grandchildren, and the heartbreaking final years caring for Helena until her death in 2015 after 76 years together.A deeply moving story of love, loss, resilience, and gratitude — from war refugee to American family man.This is the concluding Part 21 of one of the most remarkable 20th-century survival and success stories you will ever hear. Watch all previous parts here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUvXzaxjS8Rh6NrjblP0xPioBZQTvCa9o
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