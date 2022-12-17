America-s 11th Hour -The Miraculous Rise of Liberty -Amazing Facts - Scott Ritsema

America and Revelation

The year 2021 marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ Thanksgiving celebration. The American freedoms enjoyed by generations were forged in the trials and sacrifices of that first generation.

But did you know that America’s rise was prophesied in the book of Revelation? And, more incredibly, that the demise of every principle of this republic—and the return of the persecutions of the Dark Ages—has also been prophesied in the Bible?

You’ll learn about all this and more in this fascinating series by author and speaker Scott Ritsema, who uncovers amazing Bible facts of what’s really happening in America in these last days—and how God’s church will be key in shining the last rays of merciful light upon every soul. You don’t want to miss this FREE event!





















This video is presented for education purpose only, to see more videos from the creator please visit their YouTube Channel and support them. This channel is not monetizedand and only seeks to introduce and promote creators of useful, interesting content.