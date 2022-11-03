Mormons Are Not Christians & Another NTEB Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 2 2022

We live in a day and time where most Christians are lukewarm and clueless, and willing to accept anyone and everyone that calls themselves Christians as Christians, such is the case with Mormonism. They have a strong missions program, millions of dedicated followers, and they follow a book that is against the Bible, and they have a church that is against the Church of Jesus Christ, 'latter-day saints' notwithstanding. Did you know that the book of Mormon is filled with easily proved errors?



"But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed." Galatians 1:8 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we give you some excellent and easy-to-understand information showing you what a mess that Mormonism is, what they actually believe, and how it is nothing like the Bible that God wrote. We tend to equate material success and money, and the Mormons have lots of that, with truth and verity but tonight you will see that 'filthy lucre' does not equate to God's blessing. You Word of Faith-ers would to well to heed that message also. We will also be taking your Bible questions live on-air, so please join us for another NTEB Open Forum.

