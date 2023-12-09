'ARCHOLOGY CONFIRMING THE BIBLE!.

IT'S BEEN SATANS EVIL PLAN FROM THE BEGINNING TO DESTROY THE SCRIPTURES AND THE TRUE FOLLOWERS OF HIS WRITTEN WORD. THIS IS NEVER HAPPEN BECAUSE THE WRITTEN RECORDS ARE COMING ALIVE WITH THESE AMAZING DISCOVERIES. SADLY, THE WORLD IS NOW UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION AND THIS WON'T MATTER TO THE COUNTLESS HUMANS WE'VE NOW TURNED TO ALT RELIGIONS AND EVEN SATANISM TO FILL THEIR MIS PLACED SPIRITUAL NEEDS. I'M DOING MART AS A WATCHMAN TO EXPOSE THIS ENDLESS EVIL! NOW IT'S UP TO YOU TO INFORM OTHERS THAT ARE LOST SOULS. PRE, PRAY AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE THE SHEER EVIL HEADED OUR WAY NOW...