In 333 A.D./C.E. an anonymous traveler from Bordeaux France visited Jerusalem and Israel. This 'Bordeaux Pilgrim' described what he though was a synagogue on Jerusalem's Western Hill. The historian Epiphanius wrote about the same building later in the fourth century. It was known as the "Church of God" and the "Church of the Apostles." According to the Roman Catholic priests and scholars Bellarmino Bagatti and Bargil Pixner this was actually a Judeo-Christian church. It looks to have been built between 73-83 A.D. and was rectangular in structure. After the Roman Emperor Constantine built a rounded building next to it, the Christians put up a wall to be separate from those they considered to be pagans and unbelievers. Dr. Pixner and some others believe that this building was made using ashlars (large cut stones) that had been part of the last massive temple in Jerusalem. The Continuing Church of God has a picture of some of those ashlars on its songbook called 'The Bible Hymnal.' What did those 'Judeo-Christians' believe? Were any Gentiles 'Judeo-Christians'? What are some of the beliefs that the original Christians had that the Continuing Church of God holds to today? Steve Dupuie asks Dr. Thiel about the Bordeaux Pilgrim and aspects of early Christianity in this video.





A written article of related interest is available titled "Temple Institute reports on the ‘Bordeaux Pilgrim’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/church-history/temple-institute-reports-on-the-bordeaux-pilgrim/