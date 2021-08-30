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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 5) If you don't have Standing then You don't have Voice - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 30, 2021
You've got to be living man / woman, that is American State National or State Citizen, an American standing under the Public Law, belong to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction to have standing. Therefore, you own dog in the fight - Your Voice! U.S. and U.S.A. Inc citizens have no voice nor standing by default, people were kidnapped by the criminals of Territorial and Municipal governments at born time using birth certificate registration (Any registration means you are giving away the trust to someone else) into Maritime and Sea Jurisdiction. Government Public Services are our Employees. The Middle man (That is Municipal and Territorial governments) is giving our employees wrong directions like keep waging endless mercenaries wars across the planet! For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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