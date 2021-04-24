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$40 TRILLION STOLEN TO DESTROY AMERICA: WEAKEN SOCIETY, STRIP WEALTH & ASSETS W/ DR. ROBERT SARHAN
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80 views • April 24, 2021
Show originally aired 6-26-2020 - It's an important show.
Dr. Robert Sarhan joins the program to explain how an ongoing racket has been implemented against the elderly to strip families estates of all assets. According to multiple congressional reports and other studies, this racketeering has been occurring since at least 1980 and has stripped American citizens of $500 Billion to $1 Trillion dollars worth of real assets each year. Evidence exists that much of these assets are ultimately leaving the country. Members of Congress and Senate are well aware of this racket and have failed to do anything to stop the purge. Whoever is ultimately behind this massive crime is also behind the ongoing destruction of the United States.
See more of Dr. Robert Sarhan on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_vLEYKxfO3aOVDj5sIVLiA
Join Ebener (my patreon replacement) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Dr. Robert Sarhan joins the program to explain how an ongoing racket has been implemented against the elderly to strip families estates of all assets. According to multiple congressional reports and other studies, this racketeering has been occurring since at least 1980 and has stripped American citizens of $500 Billion to $1 Trillion dollars worth of real assets each year. Evidence exists that much of these assets are ultimately leaving the country. Members of Congress and Senate are well aware of this racket and have failed to do anything to stop the purge. Whoever is ultimately behind this massive crime is also behind the ongoing destruction of the United States.
See more of Dr. Robert Sarhan on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_vLEYKxfO3aOVDj5sIVLiA
Join Ebener (my patreon replacement) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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