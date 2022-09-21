Is the Red Heifer a Fulfillment of Prophecy?

Scripture references: Genesis 14 Psalm 110 Psalm 78:60 Matthew 24:15 2 Thessalonians 2 Revelation 11 Hebrews 7, 11, 13 Revelation 4 & 5 1 Samuel 4 Amos 9:11,12 Acts 15:16ff 1 Chronicles 15 & 16 “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “When will believers become immortal?”: https://youtu.be/ybxu_Gk7b70 “Thief in the night”: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “The Rapture”: https://youtu.be/ZHp3IXaEeFk
