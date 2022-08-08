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Mel K | The Great Reset | Is 90% of the Mainstream Media Controlled by Blackrock and Vanguard? | Did Biden Just Agree to Split Israel? | Who Is Larry Fink? Is the Social Credit Score System Here?
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Mel K | The Great Reset | Is 90% of the Mainstream Media Controlled by Blackrock and Vanguard? | Did Biden Just Agree to Split Israel? | Who Is Larry Fink? Is the Social Credit Score System Here?

Jerusalem Declaration White House - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/07/14/the-jerusalem-u-s-israel-strategic-partnership-joint-declaration/
“President Biden reaffirms his longstanding and consistent support of a two-state solution and for advancing toward a reality in which Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity. The United States stands ready to work with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and regional stakeholders toward that goal. The leaders also affirm their shared commitment to initiatives that strengthen the Palestinian economy and improve the quality of life of Palestinians.”

What Is a PHEIC? COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Global research and innovation forum https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum

TAKE ACTION: Financial Takeover & Your Bank Account – BlackRock, Envestnet/Yodlee, and The Federal Reserve - https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
Biden Was the Keynote Speaker at the 2016 World Economic Forum Davos Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02AFIUA9igE
Brian Deese SHOCKS With Admission About "Liberal World Order" - https://rumble.com/v1ap5z6-biden-adviser-shocks-with-admission-about-liberal-world-order.html
Klaus Schwab Global Food Disruption - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/larry-fink
Who Is Larry Fink? - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-one-thing-i-worry-about-that-we-dont-talk-enough-about-is-food-blackrocks-larry-fink-says-11657995969

What Is BlackRock?
BlackRock, Inc. is an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with US$10 trillion in assets under management as of January 2022. https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/about-us/leadership/larry-fink

ANALYSIS: The Massive Woke Company Selling Out Americans To China - ​https://dailycaller.com/2022/06/28/analysis-massive-woke-company-selling-out-americans-china-blackrock-larry-fink/

Ihor Kolomoyskyi - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ihor_Kolomoyskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is the President of Ukraine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9smD823aE0

Bono / U2 Performance from Ukraine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8ph5udhlKc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoytwO625PE

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

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mainstream mediathe great resetclay clarkthrivetime showmel k
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