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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 9 111521
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90 views • November 18, 2021
Notes 111521
INTRO
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
1. Dave, just Dave
2. https://mikebogue.com/ see website for testimonials, pictures, and more!!! 30 YEARS of experience!!
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
SOJ, SM, Patriot State of Mind,
KCNR1460.com; Matt Nimmo “Liberty Unabashed”
*** switching to every other week, emerg. info. will be audio only on Podbean.***
PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT:
--show FB post picture, person impersonating law enforcement
discuss, my story and Bill Shappels' 4 mos. ago.
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=264205625623342&;set=a.264205652290006
--show link: LAPD comply with robbers, Minneapolis same july 2020.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a54f82a-5bcf-44ec-b8ee-9c654155cc51
BODY
-- show link heart medication added to Pfizer for 5-11 ages
https://www.fda.gov/media/153509/download
slide 3, admit “mRna encoding the viral spike glycoprotein of SARSCOV2”
slide 5, admit 2 week to 2 mo. safety data review??? WHAT! you call that safe??
slide 8 - admit Myocarditis in youth, do you want to take a chance with you kid?
--show link
http://fda.gov/media/153447/download
slide 6, will monitor VAERS?? ONLY 1-5% get reported to VAERS, 40 minutes per report!!!
slide 9 , 2007, FDA developed B.E.S.T (biologics effectiveness and safety) and Sentinel program surveillance for vaccine needs using data mining.
slide 17, AEs
slide 23, CV19 safety and effectiveness monitoring, wait, I thought “they” said the Vax was “safe and effective”??????
Best of:
CSL video minute 7:00 7:30
https://rumble.com/vdut3d-city-shasta-lake-vax-clinic-jan-30-2021.html
Shasta Clg video:
9:55 to 14:00 little green man,
1:00:20 to 1:05:20 little green man interrupts, RPD officer “keeping the peace”
https://rumble.com/vdutqf-shasta-college-vax-clinic-feb-6-2021.html
Shasta Clg part deux:
https://rumble.com/ve1oo5-vax-clinic-shasta-college-feb-20-2021.html
19:10 to 21:40 Jake Clg security tries to get us to “press area”, we don't go, he storms off.
Extro- show SCCJ promo card jpg.
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
“thanks for listening and watching, you're welcome”
INTRO
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
1. Dave, just Dave
2. https://mikebogue.com/ see website for testimonials, pictures, and more!!! 30 YEARS of experience!!
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
SOJ, SM, Patriot State of Mind,
KCNR1460.com; Matt Nimmo “Liberty Unabashed”
*** switching to every other week, emerg. info. will be audio only on Podbean.***
PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT:
--show FB post picture, person impersonating law enforcement
discuss, my story and Bill Shappels' 4 mos. ago.
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=264205625623342&;set=a.264205652290006
--show link: LAPD comply with robbers, Minneapolis same july 2020.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a54f82a-5bcf-44ec-b8ee-9c654155cc51
BODY
-- show link heart medication added to Pfizer for 5-11 ages
https://www.fda.gov/media/153509/download
slide 3, admit “mRna encoding the viral spike glycoprotein of SARSCOV2”
slide 5, admit 2 week to 2 mo. safety data review??? WHAT! you call that safe??
slide 8 - admit Myocarditis in youth, do you want to take a chance with you kid?
--show link
http://fda.gov/media/153447/download
slide 6, will monitor VAERS?? ONLY 1-5% get reported to VAERS, 40 minutes per report!!!
slide 9 , 2007, FDA developed B.E.S.T (biologics effectiveness and safety) and Sentinel program surveillance for vaccine needs using data mining.
slide 17, AEs
slide 23, CV19 safety and effectiveness monitoring, wait, I thought “they” said the Vax was “safe and effective”??????
Best of:
CSL video minute 7:00 7:30
https://rumble.com/vdut3d-city-shasta-lake-vax-clinic-jan-30-2021.html
Shasta Clg video:
9:55 to 14:00 little green man,
1:00:20 to 1:05:20 little green man interrupts, RPD officer “keeping the peace”
https://rumble.com/vdutqf-shasta-college-vax-clinic-feb-6-2021.html
Shasta Clg part deux:
https://rumble.com/ve1oo5-vax-clinic-shasta-college-feb-20-2021.html
19:10 to 21:40 Jake Clg security tries to get us to “press area”, we don't go, he storms off.
Extro- show SCCJ promo card jpg.
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
“thanks for listening and watching, you're welcome”
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