EP 2707-6PM BIDEN REGIME TARGETS TRUCKING - 37% OF TRUCKERS SAY "HELL NO" TO MANDATES  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This will fix the supply chain crisis. Joe Biden will require essential, non-resident travelers crossing US land borders, such as truck drivers to be fully vaccinated by January 22, 2022. “President Joe Biden now require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22.” –…https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19361
Special Guest: Cara Castronuova is a media personality and Two Time Golden Gloves champion boxer. She was a trainer on NBC's hit show "The Biggest Loser" and currently the co-host of "Thought Villains" Podcast. She is a political activist and the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution- a non-partisan alliance of Americans standing against the political persecution of United States Citizens by their own government. https://www.caracastronuova.com/
🚨Archive: The Pete Santilli Show Website: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19361
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews