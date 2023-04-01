Mass Vaccination and the demise of our POLITICIANS

Politicians: The very people who imposed their vaccine mandates,
advocated for and manipulated people to take experimental vaccines,
either did not take it themselves, or in many cases haven taken the
poison and initiated their own demise.
This confirms the old adage, you can never trust what comes out of a politicians mouth.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.