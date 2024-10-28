BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionist Attack on Ouzai Fishing Port Near Beirut Airport, Lebanon.
Laith Marouf visits the vicinity of Ouzai fishing port near Beirut’s Hariri Airport that was bombed by the Zionists on the 21st of October. The port is in a working class neighbourhood famous for furniture stores, and is adjacent to one of the two main runways of the Airport; thus the main target of the Zionist attack was actually to threaten international aviation and terrorise travels to the country.


Camera: Hadi Hotait

Filmed 22/10/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
