The Making of bioweapons HIV to 5G

Sasha Stone: I want you to also please speak about the protocols that you've brought forward.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The very interesting thing, Sasha, what Mark just said is the lanthanide. So the lanthanides, in their fluorescence excitation, was what I did at the University of Virginia in 1978-79, was to study the excitation, meaning fluorescently, you excite them, and then you watch how long it takes for the fluorescence, for the light to change, for the spectral clustering to change. So in fact, the transreceptor potential, that's a transistor radio.

All that signal has to do is touch in an energetic field the outside of the sensors on the cells. They're called TRP, transreceptor potential, the alloyed one, A-1, is where your protection from all those deadly hydrocarbons.

We know those censors. And how interesting that I started at the National Cancer Institute, June 10, 1980 when the first bioweapon, HIV, which never was LAV. What we have to understand is they finetuned these bio weapons and then tried purposely to divide each other. HIV was a gain of function injected in every single Hepatitis B shot since 1989-91 right in there, that didn't work very well because it didn't aerosolize.

