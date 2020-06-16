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This police department is disbanding an anti-crime unit
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6 views • June 16, 2020
The New York Police Department announced it will disband it's plainclothes anti-crime unit. The unit's 600 members will be reassigned. NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo discusses this move on America's Newsroom.
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