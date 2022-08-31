Sergei LAVROV - Today the Role of Diplomacy Should Objectively Increase! - Russia 083022

This video is from Russia News.

Russia rejects the rules-based order imposed by the US!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the participants of the 5th Global Forum of Young Diplomats. Theses:

I am convinced that the role of diplomacy should objectively increase. Where the emphasis is on strength, hegemonism and unilateralism, and where diplomacy is tried to be pushed aside, the results are deplorable. Suffice it to recall the aggression against Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, the attempt to destroy Syria following these adventures, as well as orchestrated color revolutions in a number of countries. Strong, independent players in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa have emerged and are increasingly making themselves known. Under these conditions, Russia is the largest Eurasian and Euro-Pacific power, it is a state-civilization that continues to pursue a peaceful foreign policy, promote a positive, unifying, forward-looking global and regional agenda. We are firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international communication enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, above all, the principle of the sovereign equality of states, both large and small. At the same time, we categorically reject the rules-based, neo-colonial order imposed by the collective West, led by the United States.



