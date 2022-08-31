BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sergei LAVROV - Today the Role of Diplomacy Should Objectively Increase! - Russia 083022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • August 31, 2022

This video is from Russia News.

Russia rejects the rules-based order imposed by the US!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the participants of the 5th Global Forum of Young Diplomats. Theses:

I am convinced that the role of diplomacy should objectively increase. Where the emphasis is on strength, hegemonism and unilateralism, and where diplomacy is tried to be pushed aside, the results are deplorable. Suffice it to recall the aggression against Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, the attempt to destroy Syria following these adventures, as well as orchestrated color revolutions in a number of countries. Strong, independent players in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa have emerged and are increasingly making themselves known. Under these conditions, Russia is the largest Eurasian and Euro-Pacific power, it is a state-civilization that continues to pursue a peaceful foreign policy, promote a positive, unifying, forward-looking global and regional agenda. We are firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international communication enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, above all, the principle of the sovereign equality of states, both large and small. At the same time, we categorically reject the rules-based, neo-colonial order imposed by the collective West, led by the United States.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

Sterling Ashworth
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy