Jungle Canyon Scramble - Ultimate Running Adventure

La Venta Canyon runs along the El Ocote Biosphere Reserve about 45 km. from Tuxtla, the capitol city of Chiapas, Mexico. The main attraction is the Aguacero waterfall but on this adventure I am getting off a bus along the highway and running down the dirt road to the canyon, down 725 steps, to the Aguacero waterfall and then 12 km. (7.5 miles) to another beautiful waterfall called La Conchuda. There is no trail in the canyon. Boulders, sand, rock and shallow water are the way. No water is necessary to bring because of the numerous freshwater springs. After reaching La Conchuda I return to a cave near where I began and spend the night lying on the sandy ground watching lightning flash in the warm night air and fire flies cruise slowly over the surface of the river. At around 3 am a mild earthquake wakes me and at the beginning of dawn I make my way back to the highway.





Enjoy the fantastic scenery and natural beauty of this tropical jungle jewel!