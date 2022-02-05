Canada Truckers-Farmers Convoy Events-Quick Video Clips and Uplifting Commentary

Canada Truckers and Farmers Convoy, latest news.

International Media Criticizes Corrupt Corporate Media that

refuse to report on this. $10 million donated to the truckers has been

seized by GoFundMe at the request of the Ottawa City Council. Many

small towns in Canada and the United States are protesting also, and this

news is slowly coming out. Polly gives us a nice update on several events

and how they are playing out, along with a few important video clips. Just

like solidarity broke Communism in Poland and Romania, the hard working

truckers and farmers represent the common working man in Canada and the

United States.



The Lies of Justein Trudeau are brazen, but also easy to see through. He is like a child dictator hiding from the results of his quite intentional destruction of Canada, all while claiming to help its people.



Truckers in the United States are organizing for a convoy that starts in California and finishes in Washington D.C.