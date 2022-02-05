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Canada Truckers-Farmers Convoy Events-Quick Video Clips and Uplifting Commentary
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191 views • February 05, 2022
Canada Truckers and Farmers Convoy, latest news.
International Media Criticizes Corrupt Corporate Media that
refuse to report on this. $10 million donated to the truckers has been
seized by GoFundMe at the request of the Ottawa City Council. Many
small towns in Canada and the United States are protesting also, and this
news is slowly coming out. Polly gives us a nice update on several events
and how they are playing out, along with a few important video clips. Just
like solidarity broke Communism in Poland and Romania, the hard working
truckers and farmers represent the common working man in Canada and the
United States.
The Lies of Justein Trudeau are brazen, but also easy to see through. He is like a child dictator hiding from the results of his quite intentional destruction of Canada, all while claiming to help its people.
Truckers in the United States are organizing for a convoy that starts in California and finishes in Washington D.C.
International Media Criticizes Corrupt Corporate Media that
refuse to report on this. $10 million donated to the truckers has been
seized by GoFundMe at the request of the Ottawa City Council. Many
small towns in Canada and the United States are protesting also, and this
news is slowly coming out. Polly gives us a nice update on several events
and how they are playing out, along with a few important video clips. Just
like solidarity broke Communism in Poland and Romania, the hard working
truckers and farmers represent the common working man in Canada and the
United States.
The Lies of Justein Trudeau are brazen, but also easy to see through. He is like a child dictator hiding from the results of his quite intentional destruction of Canada, all while claiming to help its people.
Truckers in the United States are organizing for a convoy that starts in California and finishes in Washington D.C.
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