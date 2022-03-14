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Thoughts on Hebrews: Bible Study (Part 2)
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3 views • March 14, 2022
In this second part of the Bible study on Hebrews, we will look at verses pertaining to our chastening in the Lord, through obedience to Jesus Christ. Hebrew Roots argue that obedience to the teachings of Jesus is unnecessary. Instead they say we MUST obey what Moses commanded in the Torah. They do it because they are unwilling to be disciplined by the things that Jesus taught. It's ironic that so many have turned from the simplicity and liberating wisdom of Jesus' commands, to the long list of rigid rules that Moses gave. Rules which cannot save anyone.
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