STILL IMAGE G-POLA OVER MY HOME GROUND LEVEL MISCONDUCT REPORTED NORTHUMBRIA POLICE

UPLOAD INTEL DROP FROM A TI.
18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.
19/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 26739, 26740, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE:
17/09/22 G-BOHR OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 26682, 26683, 26684, 26688,26689, 26690, 26691, G-CEZM UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26685, G-POLA 26687, MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 565612, G-TTOM FREEMASON (MICHAEL SHEWAN) 26692
IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE ) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.
Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.
“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson
The People Retain Authority over their Government.
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the drone was deployed on the Why the drone was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the drone was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours
Damian
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
(Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the
desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by
committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of
civilians)
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
dark helicopter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.