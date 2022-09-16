STILL IMAGE G-POLA OVER MY HOME GROUND LEVEL MISCONDUCT REPORTED NORTHUMBRIA POLICE

UPLOAD INTEL DROP FROM A TI.



⁣⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.



19/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 26739, 26740, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE:



17/09/22 G-BOHR OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 26682, 26683, 26684, 26688,26689, 26690, 26691, G-CEZM UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26685, G-POLA 26687, MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 565612, G-TTOM FREEMASON ⁣(⁣MICHAEL SHEWAN) 26692



IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE ) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON



⁣(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson



The People Retain Authority over their Government.



It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the drone was deployed on the Why the drone was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the drone was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian



(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



(Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.



The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the

desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by

committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of

civilians)



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter.

