The Democrat Led Invasion: Joe Biden is the Reason they are Coming.
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

⚠️Ben Bergquam Exclusive: The the truth about the Democrat led invasion from inside the Darien Gap - More illegal Biden voters coming to America for the free stuff you’re paying for! *But the ending is the most important!


#Trump2024 #SaveAmerica #CloseTheBorder #ClimateChangeFraud


Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News

 - Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


@RealAmVoice

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1767015466701119727?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

