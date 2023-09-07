It is reported that the 300mm MLRS "Smerch" battery of the Armenian Armed Forces has been relocated to the border with Azerbaijan.
A few days ago posted videos of the Azerbaijani army relocating heavy equipment to the border of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, some of which had identification symbols applied.
The French Embassy in Armenia has also urged its citizens to avoid border regions of the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.