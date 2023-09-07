Create New Account
It is Reported that the 300mm MLRS "Smerch" Battery of the Armenian Armed Forces has been Relocated to the Border with Azerbaijan
It is reported that the 300mm MLRS "Smerch" battery of the Armenian Armed Forces has been relocated to the border with Azerbaijan.

A few days ago posted videos of the Azerbaijani army relocating heavy equipment to the border of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, some of which had identification symbols applied.

The French Embassy in Armenia has also urged its citizens to avoid border regions of the country.

