NEXT TORONTO MAYOR CHRIS SKY ANSWERS QUESTIONS - WHY DOES OLIVIA CHOW THINK SHE HAS ALREADY WON

The Crazy Communist OLIVIA CHOW believes that she has already won the Toronto Mayor Race, now why would that be?





Chris Sky is the on Mayoral Candidate BRAVE ENOUGH to face real questions. You can watch the whole interview here:





https://rumble.com/v2pjo0w-crooked-canadian-politics-and-next-toronto-mayor-chris-sky-answers-your-que.html





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY Tuesday at 9PM Toronto/New York Time - Live on www.FreedomReport.ca



