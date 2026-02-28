BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
REPOST | An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Breakfast Movement | Chris Byberg
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
2 views • 5 days ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


Something powerful is unfolding across Canada as believers gather to pray for our nation, our leaders, and the future of Canada. In this episode, Faytene sits down with Chris Byberg, Director of the National House of Prayer, to discuss the growing movement of prayer breakfasts, what’s happening this spring in Ottawa, and why now is such an important moment for Canadians to engage in prayer and unity.


Whether you are already involved in prayer initiatives or simply curious about what God may be doing in this season, this conversation offers insight, encouragement, and practical ways to participate.


What you’ll hear in this episode:


▶️ Introduction to the current prayer movement in Canada

   • An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Br...


▶️ Why the National & Jerusalem Prayer Breakfasts are significant right now

   • An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Br...


▶️ The biblical call to pray for leaders and those in authority

   • An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Br...


▶️ Testimony: building bridges with elected officials through prayer and encouragement

   • An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Br...


▶️ How viewers can engage and attend upcoming events in Ottawa

   • An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Br...


If this conversation encouraged you, please share!


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


QUICK LINKS:

National Prayer Breakfast | https://www.nationalprayerbreakfast.ca/

Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast | https://www.jpbcanada.org/

Young Leaders Summit | https://www.youngchristianleaders.ca/



FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene



Keywords
faithtvfaithinactionchristianleadershipfaytenetvjerusalemprayerbreakfastnationalprayerbreakfastprayerforcanadacanadaprayerprayforleaders
