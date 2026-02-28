REPOST | An Encouraging Window for 🇨🇦 | 🔥 Prayer Breakfast Movement | Chris Byberg

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

Something powerful is unfolding across Canada as believers gather to pray for our nation, our leaders, and the future of Canada. In this episode, Faytene sits down with Chris Byberg, Director of the National House of Prayer, to discuss the growing movement of prayer breakfasts, what’s happening this spring in Ottawa, and why now is such an important moment for Canadians to engage in prayer and unity.





Whether you are already involved in prayer initiatives or simply curious about what God may be doing in this season, this conversation offers insight, encouragement, and practical ways to participate.





What you’ll hear in this episode:





▶️ Introduction to the current prayer movement in Canada

▶️ Why the National & Jerusalem Prayer Breakfasts are significant right now

▶️ The biblical call to pray for leaders and those in authority

▶️ Testimony: building bridges with elected officials through prayer and encouragement

▶️ How viewers can engage and attend upcoming events in Ottawa

