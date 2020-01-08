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(Mild language) I had an epiphany of what could happen to OUR country!
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19 views • January 08, 2020
Some of you may think I'm crazy...some of you may think I'm right...and some of you might have had the same thought!
In the Greater Toronto Area(GTA), here are some of the Liberal MP winners:
Liberal MP Kamal Khera, Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu, Liberal MP Ruby Sahota, Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha, Liberal MP Kamal Khera, MP Liberal Maninder Sidhu, Liberal MP Navdeep Bains, Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, Liberal MP Maryam Monsef, Liberals Ahmed Hussen, Omar Alghabra, Salma Zahed, Harjit Singh, Majid Jowhari, Arif Virani, Navdeep Bains, Bardish Chagger, Yasmin Ratansi, Ramesh Sangha, Ruby Sahota, Ali Ehsassi, and many more.
Source articles:
https://capforcanada.com/is-justin-trudeau-importing-3rd-world-migrants-in-order-to-win-every-seat-in-parliament/?fbclid=IwAR1YOdhyU6EDOIBrOm47xCMkIazDEMbbD1tjuAvpz5K7a8ceJ504n1wGPzY
https://capforcanada.com/as-trump-battles-islamic-terror-trudeau-sneaks-egyptian-generals-into-canada/
In the Greater Toronto Area(GTA), here are some of the Liberal MP winners:
Liberal MP Kamal Khera, Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu, Liberal MP Ruby Sahota, Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha, Liberal MP Kamal Khera, MP Liberal Maninder Sidhu, Liberal MP Navdeep Bains, Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, Liberal MP Maryam Monsef, Liberals Ahmed Hussen, Omar Alghabra, Salma Zahed, Harjit Singh, Majid Jowhari, Arif Virani, Navdeep Bains, Bardish Chagger, Yasmin Ratansi, Ramesh Sangha, Ruby Sahota, Ali Ehsassi, and many more.
Source articles:
https://capforcanada.com/is-justin-trudeau-importing-3rd-world-migrants-in-order-to-win-every-seat-in-parliament/?fbclid=IwAR1YOdhyU6EDOIBrOm47xCMkIazDEMbbD1tjuAvpz5K7a8ceJ504n1wGPzY
https://capforcanada.com/as-trump-battles-islamic-terror-trudeau-sneaks-egyptian-generals-into-canada/
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