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SEE HOW NEWS MEDIA PROGRAMS BRAINWASH PEOPLE WITH COVID VAX PROPAGANDA
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60 views • April 04, 2021
In this brief segment, see how Cuomo and CNN “Analyst” Dr. Leana Wen use propaganda in America in 2021 to influence viewers. Dr. Wen provides no science to support her opinion and uses logic and subtle emotional manipulation to tell audience members what to believe. This propaganda piece on vaccines and freedom was broadcast on March 10, 2021, on CNN. Critical thinking comments are featured during this clip to show you a counter perspective.
Dr. Wen was born in Shanghai, China, was the president of Planned Parenthood from 2018-2019 before quitting in a hurry, and her name was allegedly on a leaked list of CCP members living in the USA. We don’t know what her exact connections are with China, however CCP members have announced that the CCP plants people in America: Is she one of them?
Dr. Wen was born in Shanghai, China, was the president of Planned Parenthood from 2018-2019 before quitting in a hurry, and her name was allegedly on a leaked list of CCP members living in the USA. We don’t know what her exact connections are with China, however CCP members have announced that the CCP plants people in America: Is she one of them?
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