BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 440: THE TIPPING POINT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
573 views • 2 days ago

Today on ‘The HighWire:’ It’s one of our most groundbreaking projects yet — ‘An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic.’ This eye-opening documentary from ICAN Films and Del Bigtree Productions promises to shake the foundations of public health as we know it. Next, Jefferey Jaxen unpacks a historic moment for informed consent, as industry orthodoxy fights Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s push to reform our failed public health complex. Finally, psychiatrist and author Dr. Stefani Reinhold joins Del to examine the dark side of SSRIs and what’s really driving today’s youth mental health crisis.


Guest: Dr. Stefani Reinhold

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy