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Dr. Jane Ruby Exposes Toxic Metals Found in Covid Injections
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451 views • July 10, 2021
The whole world is voluntarily participating in the biggest MASS MURDER in the history of the Mankind because sheeple are afraid of seasonal flu with 99,8% survival rate and because sheeple are too stupid and brainwashed to understand it was NEVER about a virus.
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-jane-ruby-exposes-toxic-
metals-found-in-covid-injections_MhAZB2R6JdSzmto.html
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-jane-ruby-exposes-toxic-
metals-found-in-covid-injections_MhAZB2R6JdSzmto.html
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