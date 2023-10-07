Violetta Sings Love Between Us - Silver (SEREBRO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArcsLh_t5Fw

Performed by Violetta Wennman - imitation of the soloist's voice, rehearsal, international festival in Yaroslavl, 1st place in the category.



Love between us - SEREBROI'm not holding on to you with my hands, like behind the clouds

I bite the sky with my lips and hug you

Everything is possible here at a height, even more

I'm setting myself on fire, oh…

Halfway losing, you wait for me, I repeat

Putting your poems on myself, I drown in them

Everything is possible here at a height, I know what carries us

I'm catching up with you, I'm catching up with you, oh…





*repetition. imitation of the soloist's voice. amateur.





About me. Violetta. Children's model (Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria. Since the age of 18, the model "NUDE" is the Netherlands.

Professionally scenic, pop genres. Professionally dancing, vocals. Imitation of a voice.

I take part in performances in Russia.

Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.





Author's video content.

In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

