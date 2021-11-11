Texas Church Injects Young Children with COVID Shots in Halloween Celebration

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CBS 11 is reporting that the church sponsored a Halloween event where nurses were on site to inject young children, and this was even before the shots were given emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11.
Even worse, the FDA's authorization is for smaller doses for this age group, but nurses at the church allegedly injected young children with the full adult dosage.
Many churches are working with the CDC and local health departments collecting funding to run "vaccine clinics" right in their churches, so that children now face abuse and attempted murder when their parents take them to church.
And your President Joe Biden truly appreciates all of these pastors and churches helping out with abusing and attempting to murder children with the Pfizer bioweapon shots, as the White House just announced today that so far over 900,000 children have been injected.
I am sure this never would have been possible without the cooperation of the American Christian Corporate Church and their pastors.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/texas-church-injects-young-children-with-covid-shot-in-halloween-celebration-christian-churches-now-working-with-the-cdc-to-abuse-and-murder-children/
Mirrored - Health Impact News