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Trump Suing Hillary Clinton ~They'll Get You Babe~
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71 views • March 28, 2022
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Donald Trump Has Officially Filed a $24 Million Lawsuit...
Against Hillary Clinton and Her Cohorts.
That When Everything Gets Drug Out into The Light...
When They Get These Criminals into a Real Court.
Donald Trump Has Officially Filed a $24 Million Lawsuit...
Against Hillary Clinton and Her Cohorts.
That When Everything Gets Drug Out into The Light...
When They Get These Criminals into a Real Court.
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