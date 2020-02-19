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Foreshadowing in "Eminem vs Trump" Rap Diss... BY DANA ASHLIE
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539 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Oct 12, 2017
This psyop is to be expected, considering what we know is about to befall this country...don't fall for the LIE that you must pick sides of one of these men, or between RIGHT or LEFT...it's all just to keep you from turning to the one who can really get you up out of this mess...this storm waiting to happen on American Soil.
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!
I can accept donations at:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
This psyop is to be expected, considering what we know is about to befall this country...don't fall for the LIE that you must pick sides of one of these men, or between RIGHT or LEFT...it's all just to keep you from turning to the one who can really get you up out of this mess...this storm waiting to happen on American Soil.
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!
I can accept donations at:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
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