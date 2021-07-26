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Global Governance – a silent coup d'état! How corporations take over national governments
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120 views • July 26, 2021
It is not the welfare and security of the world's population that is behind the long-term plans of global governance. The real profiteers of this social model are the corporations and big business. Do we want to lay our future in their hands?
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