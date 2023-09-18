Maui DEW & Chinese Satellites

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Directed Energy Weapons 101: Sonic, Microwave, Laser, and Non-Lethal Warfare
https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/
CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ccp-satellites-over-maui-at-time
https://www.stevefavis.com/
https://www.misterrobots.com/lasers
https://www.misterrobots.com/dew-faq-s
Chirped Pulse Amplification (CPA)
https://www.plymouthgrating.com/applications/chirped-pulse-amplification-cpa/
5 Terrawatts (CPA) = Teramobile: The first mobile terawatt laser in the world for atmospheric studies
https://www.teramobile.org/teramobile.html
500 Terrawatts (CPA) = National Ignition Facility (NIF) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Ignition_Facility
https://lasers.llnl.gov/about/how-nif-works
30 Petawatts (CPA) = ZEUS: Scientists Are About to Fire Up The Most Powerful Laser in The US
https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-are-about-to-fire-up-the-most-powerful-laser-in-the-us
NSF ZEUS Laser Facility
https://zeus.engin.umich.edu/
500+ KILOWATT DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON SYSTEMS (DEW)
Department of Defense (DoD) High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI)
https://rt.cto.mil/defense-department-invests-additional-47-million-in-high-energy-laser-scaling-initiative/
https://www.cto.mil/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/2020_Laser_Award_Announcement.pdf
Lockheed Martin
https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/08/05/lockheed-martin-builds-worlds-most-powerful-laser/
https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2023-07-28-Lockheed-Martin-to-Scale-Its-Highest-Powered-Laser-to-500-Kilowatts-Power-Level
https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/directed-energy.html
nLIGHT
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006011/en/nLIGHT-Awarded-86-Million-Contract-to-Develop-High-Energy-Laser
https://www.nlight.net/aerospace-defense
https://www.ixblue.com/north-america/photonics-space/coherent-beam-combining-cbc/
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)
https://www.ga.com/ga-ems-and-boeing-team-to-develop-300kw-class-helws-prototype-for-us-army
https://www.ga.com/ga-ems-and-boeing-team-to-develop-300kw-class-helws-prototype-for-us-army
