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Catholic Cardinal: Global Elite Using Covid to Takeover World
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255 views • December 15, 2021
A Roman Catholic Cardinal in Germany accused the world’s ruling classes of using the Covid-19 pandemic to usher in a global surveillance state. In an interview with Austria’s St Boniface Institute last week, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller said the pandemic was used by the world’s super-rich as an opportunity to bring people in line with their agenda.
Cardinal Mueller is the highest-ranking judge at the Vatican Court. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart will offer commentary and analysis on this story and many more on this Wednesday, December 15, 2021 edition of TruNews.
Cardinal Mueller is the highest-ranking judge at the Vatican Court. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart will offer commentary and analysis on this story and many more on this Wednesday, December 15, 2021 edition of TruNews.
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