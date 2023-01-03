Where have all Perth’s moths gone? Can this one avoid being eaten? MVI_9202

Just as with grasshoppers and beetles, I
see few moths anymore in my yard, day or night, and this bothers me. It is
another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than
years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on
in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the
late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste
of these days.
