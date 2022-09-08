Create New Account
Uncensored: WARNING! Australian Legislation -United Nations Interrogations Inside "Quarantine" Camps
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

Maria Zeee breaks down newly introduced Legislation in Australia allowing the United Nations to conduct interrogations inside government-run "quarantine" camps under the guise of ensuring the safety of the "detainees", and how the Climate Change agenda is going to be weaponized against people, causing them to be detained in future.


