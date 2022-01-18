Load Your Home With Positive Media - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Demi Lovato tells teens to sleep around, make porn, and masturbate
Filter your TV shows and movies to make them kid-friendly with VidAngel
How dopamine levels are impacted when kids play video games
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Manhunt 2 video game scenes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cLpnTY_Crs
ABC’s TGIF lineup: https://screenrant.com/tgif-classic-abc-friday-night-sitcoms/
Smart Social membership: https://learn.smartsocial.com/bundles/vip?ref=291fed
ABC News: teen screen time study: https://abcn.ws/3CED1RH
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