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Decalcifying the Pineal Gland
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532 views • February 14, 2022
pine cones, throughout history, have symbolized the "pineal gland", or "Third Eye", and by association the esoteric act of awakening it.
This gland is said to lie at the geometric center of the brain, and considered by some as the biological Third Eye; the French philosopher Descartes famously referred to the pineal gland as the Seat of the Soul.
The pineal gland is given the following definition in Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary:
"A small usu. conical appendage of the brain of all craniate vertebrates that in a few reptiles has the essential structure of an eye, that functions in some birds as part of a time-measuring system, and that is variously postulated to be a vestigial third eye, an endocrine organ, or the seat of the soul…"
This gland is said to lie at the geometric center of the brain, and considered by some as the biological Third Eye; the French philosopher Descartes famously referred to the pineal gland as the Seat of the Soul.
The pineal gland is given the following definition in Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary:
"A small usu. conical appendage of the brain of all craniate vertebrates that in a few reptiles has the essential structure of an eye, that functions in some birds as part of a time-measuring system, and that is variously postulated to be a vestigial third eye, an endocrine organ, or the seat of the soul…"
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