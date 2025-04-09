US attorney says Americans do not really own real estate

“I just paid my winter property tax bill. It’s $4,875. That's for half of the year. We don't actually really own this property. We don't. We're paying discounted rent to the government for the property, it’s around $10,000 a year. We're in Oakhams, Meridian Township, Michigan”

“So I don't know who voted for this. Year after year, it goes up every single year by a few hundred bucks. And this is where we're at. I don't, you know, there's no legal remedies for it. You can request a hearing. They always affirm it. I'm an attorney. I get calls about this. There's really nothing you can do about it. You don't really own property.”