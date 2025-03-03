BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Offensive on the Torsky Salient: How Far is Lyman? — Rybar’s Analysis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9974 followers
107 views • 2 months ago

Since the retreat of Russian forces from the northern part of the Donetsk People's Republic in the fall of 2022, fighting along the left bank of the Zherebets River has not ceased.  

Over the past two years, Russian troops have repeatedly attempted to seize the so-called Torske Salient—a section along the river's left bank near the settlement of Torske, which would open the way to Lyman. Since the end of last year, the Russian Armed Forces have resumed their offensive in this area.  

🔻 Battle Timeline in the Area:  

▪️ By the end of September, Russian forces liberated Nevske, enabling them to exert pressure on the settlement of Terny from the north. Following this, the advance along the left riverbank continued, leading to the liberation of Novosadove. By late October, forward units had already secured positions in Terny.  

▪️ By the end of the year, nearly all of Terny—by then lying in ruins—came under Russian control. The next objective was Yampolivka, while Russian assault units also eyed the opposite riverbank.  

▪️ In January, Russian forces crossed the Zherebets River and captured Ivanivka, initiating an advance toward Kolodyazi.  

▪️ In February, following intense battles, the Russian Armed Forces not only breached a fortified area securing access to both Kolodyazi and Nove but also took control of nearly all of Yampolivka.
 

🖍 Currently, the Russian advance continues: if successful, Russian forces could reach Torske and Zarichne from the north.  

🚩 Potential gains in the Torske Salient could pave the way to Lyman and Drobysheve, which are key not only for access to the road to Sloviansk but also for advancing in the neighboring Siversk sector.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
torsketorsky salientnorthern dpr
