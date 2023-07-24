Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Agustin "the Hutt" Carstens of the BIS talks CBDCs and control
channel image
Lastchance
0 Subscribers
107 views
Published a day ago

Overweight globalist slob Agustin Carstens very candidly exposes the need for CBDCs to know who is spending a hundred dollar bill and why.

He admits that the Central banks will have complete control of how we spend our... oops... their money.

Keywords
controlcashlesscbdcagustin carstensjabba the hutt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket